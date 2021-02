A prescribed burn may send smoke wafting over eastern Pasco County today, firefighters say.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service plans a preventative 3,600-acre burn in the Richloam Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest. The site is south of State Road 50.

Residents in the area will see smoke.

Prescribed burns are held regularly throughout the area as a way of reducing the potential fuel for wildfires.