Preservationists claim old Eagle Lake schoolhouse slated for demolition qualifies for massive grants

The Brief A local historical society is scrambling to stop the Eagle Lake schoolhouse demolition on East Eagle Avenue before a looming city deadline. Preservationists say the century-old building can qualify for massive grants, but city officials claim modernizing the structure could cost $6 million. The Eagle Lake City Council will cast a final vote on whether to tear down the historic landmark next month on Aug. 3.



A newly formed historical society is fighting to save the last historic building in Eagle Lake from a city plan to tear it down and build a new city hall complex.

Eagle Lake schoolhouse preservation efforts

What we know:

The Eagle Lake Historical Society launched in June to protect a 100-year-old schoolhouse on East Eagle Avenue. Board director David Floyd discovered city records proving the building was designated as historic by the state of Florida back in 2006.

The group is also working to register the schoolhouse as a national historic site. Floyd explained that these designations open the door for federal and state funding.

Courtesy: Polk County Historical Society

"What those two designations do is make the building eligible for million-dollar grants every other year," Floyd said. "By being listed nationally, it will also be eligible for million-dollar grants through the federal government."

Local business owners, including an electrician and a roofing company, have already offered to help repair the site. In late May, the Eagle Lake City Council gave the group a 60-day grace period to raise funds, pausing the demolition.

City hall development plans

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the building has official legal protections that would block a wrecking ball. The city manager noted that staff members are currently investigating the state records to see if the historic status is legally binding.

Leaders want to build a new city hall complex on the property. However, it remains unclear how the community will bridge the funding gap, as the city estimates that repairing and modernizing the old schoolhouse could cost up to $6 million.

Historic council vote pending

What's next:

The future of the century-old structure rests on an upcoming public meeting. The city council is scheduled to vote on Aug. 3 on whether to proceed with the demolition.

Courtesy: Polk County Historical Society

Floyd hopes the community rallies to keep the structure standing.

"We're not against a new building, and we have space for new buildings," Floyd said. "But in the process, we can also preserve the history we have so we know where we come from and where we're going. I think now the citizens know they need to be more aware of what's going on."