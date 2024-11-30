Woman hit and killed while looking for her cellphone along SR-400

A woman is dead after she was struck by a car Friday night while searching for her cellphone along the shoulder of SR-400, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 23-year-old Davenport victim pulled her Dodge pickup truck to the side of the interstate west of SR-39 after authorities say her phone fell out of the car.

READ: Nearly head-on collision in Spring Hill kills one, injures two, FHP

FHP says that the woman found her phone and then stepped into the roadway when she was hit by a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 34-year-old Brandon woman.

The victim died at the scene and the other driver was uninjured.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: