President Joe Biden to visit Florida on Sunday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 11, 2024 2:40pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida this weekend. 

Few details were released but the White House said the president will visit the area impacted by Hurricane Milton

The exact location President Biden will visit has not yet been released. 

Milton made landfall on Siesta Key on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane. 

The storm pummeled the Bay Area before crossing the state and entering the Atlantic Ocean, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. 

Milton left millions without power, caused historic flooding, and even ripped the roof off of Tropicana Stadium.  

