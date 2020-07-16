President Trump poses for photo with Goya food products following calls for boycott

President Trump posed for a photo with several Goya Foods products, appearing to promote the company from the Oval Office.

The photo was shared on the president's Instagram account on Wednesday, one day after his daughter Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, tweeted a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans.

"If it's Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno," she wrote.

The president's photo went one step further, showing several different Goya products on his Oval Office desk as he gave two thumbs up for the camera.

Government watchdog groups called Ivanka's photo an ethics violation, saying ethics rules bar government officials from using their public office to endorse specific products or groups.

However, as president, Trump is exempt from many of the rules that federal workers must follow.

The president and his daughter's photos appearing to promote Goya come after politicians and celebrities called for a boycott of the Hispanic foods company, following remarks by its CEO that praised Trump.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," said Goya CEO Robert Unanue, who is of Spanish descent, during an event at the White House.

Critics like Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and a number of celebrities took aim at the company on social media with hashtags like #BoycottGoya.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.