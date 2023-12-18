Expand / Collapse search

Prices plummet at the pump ahead of Christmas holiday: Here's where to find the cheapest gas in Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Christmas is arriving early for Florida drivers as prices continue plunging at the pump. 

According to AAA, Florida gas prices have sunk to a two-year low with the state's average price sitting at $2.86 per gallon on Sunday.

Florida gas prices have been falling for more than two weeks, dropping 31 cents in the past 17 days. 

As of Sunday, AAA says 88% of Florida gas stations have prices below $3 a gallon with 33% of stations with prices below $2.75 a gallon. 

The most expensive places to fill up in the Sunshine State are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Homosassa Springs with prices between $2.99- $3.09. 

File: Gas pumps

The cheapest places in Florida to fill up are Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Orlando and Pensacola with prices around $2.73. 

To save money on gasoline, AAA recommends:

  • Combining errands to limit driving time.
  • Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Paying with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Removing excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.