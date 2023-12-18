Prices plummet at the pump ahead of Christmas holiday: Here's where to find the cheapest gas in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Christmas is arriving early for Florida drivers as prices continue plunging at the pump.
According to AAA, Florida gas prices have sunk to a two-year low with the state's average price sitting at $2.86 per gallon on Sunday.
Florida gas prices have been falling for more than two weeks, dropping 31 cents in the past 17 days.
As of Sunday, AAA says 88% of Florida gas stations have prices below $3 a gallon with 33% of stations with prices below $2.75 a gallon.
The most expensive places to fill up in the Sunshine State are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Homosassa Springs with prices between $2.99- $3.09.
The cheapest places in Florida to fill up are Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Orlando and Pensacola with prices around $2.73.
To save money on gasoline, AAA recommends:
- Combining errands to limit driving time.
- Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Paying with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Removing excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.