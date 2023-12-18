Prices plummet at the pump ahead of Christmas holiday: Here's where to find the cheapest gas in Florida

Christmas is arriving early for Florida drivers as prices continue plunging at the pump.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices have sunk to a two-year low with the state's average price sitting at $2.86 per gallon on Sunday.

Florida gas prices have been falling for more than two weeks, dropping 31 cents in the past 17 days.

As of Sunday, AAA says 88% of Florida gas stations have prices below $3 a gallon with 33% of stations with prices below $2.75 a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Sunshine State are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Homosassa Springs with prices between $2.99- $3.09.

The cheapest places in Florida to fill up are Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Orlando and Pensacola with prices around $2.73.

To save money on gasoline, AAA recommends: