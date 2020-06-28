Protester taken into custody after allegedly jumping on hood of moving car in Hyde Park

A protester was taken into police custody Saturday evening after allegedly jumping onto the hood of a moving car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said a driver tried to get through a crowd of protesters around 6:30 p.m. near 2100 W. Swann Ave. in Hyde Park.

The driver told police that protesters crowded his vehicle and broke his windshield. Police said the driver added that one protester then jumped on the hood of his car, causing more damage.

Tampa police are reviewing various video clips of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

