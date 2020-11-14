PSCO: 3 suspects on the run after shoplifting from Tampa Premium Outlets

article

Pasco County deputies are searching for three suspects they say stole multiple pieces of clothing from the Ralph Lauren store at the Tampa Premium Outlets.

It happened Oct. 22 around 2:43 p.m.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects entered the Ralph Lauren store and placed several items into shopping bags they brought in from other department stores and fled without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #20-037375.

