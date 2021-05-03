Public memorial services announced for fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

The public will have a chance to honor fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, the department announced just days after his death on April 29.

Farrar, 50, was hit and killed by a suspect in a stolen car during a pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies.

Jonathan Altland, the suspect, was also hospitalized and Gilbert police say he is facing murder charges. His previous crimes include car theft and drug convictions.

Public viewing, May 7

Members of the public can attend a viewing on Friday, May 7 at Compass Christian Church in Chandler. The viewing will be from 6-10 p.m.

Procession, May 7

There will be a procession the public can take part in. The Chandler Police Department asks for you to be in place by 2 p.m.

Procession route:

Chandler Village Drive eastbound to Frye Road East over Loop 101 freeway overpass to Dobson Road Dobson Road southbound to Germann Road Eastbound on Germann Road to Alma School Road Northbound on Alma School Road to 1825 South Alma School Road at Compass Christian Church.

Memorial service, May 8

A memorial service will be held the following day on May 8 at Compass Christian Church. It will begin at 9 a.m.

"The memorial service will be open to the public; however, space is limited," the department said.

You can also watch a live stream of the memorial service on the department's Facebook page.