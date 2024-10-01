Expand / Collapse search

Publix limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors are back

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 1, 2024 11:02am EDT
Have you ever stood there in Publix, staring at the freezer section, trying to decide on an ice cream flavor? Perhaps Bear Claw, It's Your Birthday Cake!, or maybe even the limited-edition Hula Hula Macadamia.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The holidays are right around the corner and that means Publix’s holiday ice cream flavors are back. 

The Lakeland-based grocery store has eight limited-edition flavors that recently hit the store shelves and will be available while supplies last. 

The 2024 holiday flavors include: 

Eggnog

Rich eggnog-flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Caramel Mountain Tracks

Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Marshmallow Candy Cane & Cookie Blast

Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Snickerdoodle

Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Deep Dish Apple Pie

Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Peppermint Stick

Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Santa’s White Christmas

The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery flavored piecrust pieces.

Publix’s peppermint stick ice cream debuted in 1983 and its eggnog ice cream recipe dates back to 1992. 

