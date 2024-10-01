Publix limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors are back

The holidays are right around the corner and that means Publix’s holiday ice cream flavors are back.

The Lakeland-based grocery store has eight limited-edition flavors that recently hit the store shelves and will be available while supplies last.

The 2024 holiday flavors include:

Eggnog

Rich eggnog-flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Courtesy: Publix

Caramel Mountain Tracks

Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Courtesy: Publix

Marshmallow Candy Cane & Cookie Blast

Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Courtesy: Publix

Snickerdoodle

Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Deep Dish Apple Pie

Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Courtesy: Publix

Peppermint Stick

Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Courtesy: Publix

Santa’s White Christmas

The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Courtesy: Publix

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery flavored piecrust pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Publix’s peppermint stick ice cream debuted in 1983 and its eggnog ice cream recipe dates back to 1992.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: