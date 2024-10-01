Publix limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors are back
LAKELAND, Fla. - The holidays are right around the corner and that means Publix’s holiday ice cream flavors are back.
The Lakeland-based grocery store has eight limited-edition flavors that recently hit the store shelves and will be available while supplies last.
The 2024 holiday flavors include:
Eggnog
Rich eggnog-flavored ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
Caramel Mountain Tracks
Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.
Marshmallow Candy Cane & Cookie Blast
Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.
Snickerdoodle
Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.
Deep Dish Apple Pie
Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple, and sugar-rolled pie crust.
Peppermint Stick
Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.
Santa’s White Christmas
The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pie flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery flavored piecrust pieces.
Publix’s peppermint stick ice cream debuted in 1983 and its eggnog ice cream recipe dates back to 1992.
