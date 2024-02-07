Publix unveils 8 limited-time ice cream flavors for 2024

Publix shoppers now have more options when it comes to satisfying their sweet tooth.

The Florida-based grocery chain recently announced that its 2024 limited edition ice cream flavors are on store shelves. This year, vanilla shortbread cookie will join seven fan favorite flavors in the freezer section.

The new flavors are only available in half-gallon sizes, which is a change from the quart-sized limited-edition flavors that have been available in the past.

What are the 2024 Publix limited-time ice cream flavors?

Bananas Foster: Banana flavored ice cream with a brown sugar rum flavored swirl.

Pictured: Publix bananas foster ice cream.

Black Swamp Raspberry Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with Mackinac chocolatey graham crust and raspberry-filled chocolatey cups sprinkled throughout.

Pictured: Publix black swamp raspberry cheesecake ice cream.

Irish Crème Salted Caramel: Irish crème-flavored ice cream with a rich caramel sea salt swirl and caramel truffles.

Pictured: Publix Irish creme salted caramel ice cream.

New Orleans Caramel Praline: Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Pictured: Publix New Orleans caramel praline ice cream.

Nuts About Pistachio: Pistachio ice cream loaded with pieces of real pistachios.

Pictured: Publix Nuts about Pistachio ice cream.

Peanut Butter Pie: Peanut butter cheesecake-flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Pictured: Publix peanut butter pie ice cream.

Strawberry Shortcake: Butter crème-flavored ice cream swirled with ribbons of chunky strawberry-flavored sauce and layered with squares of soft shortcake.

Pictured: Publix Strawberry shortcake ice cream

Vanilla Shortbread Cookie: Vanilla ice cream with ground vanilla beans, vanilla anglaise custard swirls and shortbread squares throughout.

Vanilla shortbread is a new flavor for 2024.

Publix says its next round of limited-time flavors will hit store shelves this summer.