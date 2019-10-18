Publix unveils new fan merchandise featuring beloved 'Pub subs'

article

Pub sub lovers and BOGO seekers, this line of merchandise is for you!

Lakeland-based grocer Publix has a new line of apparel you have to check out.

From T-shirts and hoodies to fanny packs and flip flops, there's something for every Publix fan.

One hoodie says, "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie" on it.

Courtesy: Publix

One pillow say, "Just Dreaming About... Buy 1, Get 1."

Courtesy: Publix

Advertisement

There's even pajama pants that have Publix subs on them.

Courtesy: Publix

Prices range from $9.95 to $29.95.

Head over to 363green.com to check out products.