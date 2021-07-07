Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
14
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:45 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:15 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:42 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County

Puppies rescued from shelters affected by Elsa now in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Florida
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
ec982b0d-download (1) article

(Courtesy: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has more dogs that will soon be available to adopt thanks to Elsa.

The pet alliance said in a Facebook post that employees made the quick decision on Tuesday to drive up to Dixie County and rescue 28 dogs who were in the path of Elsa.

fb668ad8-download.jpg

(Courtesy: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)

The post said the dogs came from kennels that were open to the elements and were overcrowded.

Officials with the pet alliance said in the post, "Now, over a dozen pups and a handful of adult dogs are recovering at the Pet Alliance. Our staff have already given much needed baths, flea prevention, dewormer, vaccines, bowls of yummy food, and lots of love."

058344ed-download-2.jpg

(Courtesy: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)

Officials said the dogs will be looked over for the next few days by the shelter veterinarian.

While some dogs are in better shape than others, once approved for adoption, the dogs will be posted on the pet alliance's website.

3fb709fc-download-3.jpg

(Courtesy: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)

Visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to search for pets up for adoption.