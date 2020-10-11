Puppy named Delta Dawn is adopted after surviving Hurricane Delta

A newborn puppy had a narrow escape on October 10, found under debris thrown up by Hurricane Delta and adopted by a volunteer team, the Marco Patriots.

In a video showing the tiny puppy, now named Delta Dawn, rescue workers said they were clearing fallen trees when they found the dog alone under some metal roofing near Abbeville, Louisiana.

“She still has her umbilical cord. It looks like she was just born. We couldn’t find mama,” one rescue worker says to the camera.

Footage also shows the puppy enjoying formula from a bottle.

