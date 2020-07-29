Rabid bat bites Carrollwood woman

A Hillsborough County woman was bitten by a rabid bat while she was taking a walk around her neighborhood Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health - Hillsborough County says the woman saw the bat on the sidewalk and picked it up when it bit her.

She brought the bat to the health department, where it tested positive for rabies.

The woman is being given a treatment to prevent her from developing the disease.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Hillsborough County this year.

The Hillsborough health department said bats are more active during this time of year. The health department should be called anytime a bat is found or gets stuck inside a structure.

Hillsborough officials say there is always some level of the virus in Florida's wildlife population and reminds residents to never touch wildlife and keep pets up-to-date on rabies vaccination.

For information on rabies from the Florida Department of Health, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html.

It is illegal to kill bats in Florida. For more information, visit https://myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/bats/.