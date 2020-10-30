Raccoon leads staff members on wild chase around Texas high school

Faculty members at a high school in Euless, Texas, were led on a wild chase by a raccoon on the loose on Thursday, October 22.

CCTV footage released by Euless Trinity High School shows staff members and an animal control officer chasing the elusive critter around the halls of the school.

The video shows the raccoon dodging numerous staffers and the animal control officer’s lasso.

The raccoon eventually races out of the building through an open door.

