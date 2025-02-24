Racing for a cure: Kart race funds concussion research

The Brief FOX 13's Mark Wilson will be among those racing Wednesday for concussion research in the ‘Kart 4 Kids’ pro-am charity kart race. The race is spearheaded by open-wheel racer Sebastien Bourdais, a driver who has one St. Pete's Grand Prix as well as many others on the ChampCar, IMSA and IndyCar circuit. Kart 4 Kids is the sole funding source of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's concussion laboratory, raising nearly $2 million before this year's race.



While Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix IndyCar drivers will be racing for the checkered flag, a handful of others will be racing on Wednesday for concussion research, including FOX 13's own Mark Wilson.

Kart 4 Kids is a pro-am charity kart race spearheaded by open-wheel racer, Sebastien Bourdais, a driver who has not only won St. Petersburg's Grand Prix, but many others on the ChampCar, IMSA and IndyCar circuit.

"When Dan Wheldon passed, we all got together and wanted to do something in Dan's honor since he and Susie were such big supporters of All Children's hospital," Bourdais said.

They've attracted IndyCar drivers and even Indy 500 champions in the past, including Mario Andretti and Scott Dixon, as well as the sport's newest stars such as Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta.

"What started out as a $6,000 event in 2012 has grown to over $300,000," Bourdais said proudly.

Kart 4 Kids is the sole funding source of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's concussion laboratory, raising nearly $2 million before this year's race on Wednesday.

The competition and bragging rights are so fierce, Mark was eager to get some pointers from Bourdais on the best way to get around the track at T4 KartPlex in Palmetto, formerly Anderson Race Park, so they hit the track last week for some practice laps.

"These Go Karts are heavy and underpowered, so you don't want to overdrive them," Bourdais told Mark.

T4 KartPlex is a track where anyone can sign up for some laps on the half-mile snaking road course with 15 turns and a straightaway where you can reach speeds in excess of 40 mph. The biggest mistake most amateurs make, Bourdais said, is fighting the kart.

"You really have to feel the kart through the corner and be fluid and neat. Fluid is fast," he said.

On the track with Bourdais and Mark on this day was Kart 4 Kids co-founder Dave Bassett. He and his friend, Page Obenshein, are credited with founding the group after Wheldon died in an IndyCar race in Las Vegas in 2011. Wheldon was not only a successful IndyCar driver who won the inaugural Firestone St. Petersburg Grand Prix race, but a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and beloved Tampa Bay area neighbor who made his home in St. Petersburg.

"I'm 78, and I still get after it," Bassett told FOX13's Mark Wilson with a wide grin.

As proud as he is of his lap times, he glows when he talks about the impact Kart 4 Kids has had over the years.

"ACH is the number one repository of concussion research in the United States, and we're proud to be able to contribute to that which is helping them make some pretty incredible advances in medicine," Bassetts said.

Donations from Kart 4 Kids have also recently funded the hospital's patient relief fund and employee relief fund, which proved necessary when many employees sustained storm damage last fall.

"All Children's Hospital is just a wonderful place, and we've been good to each other," Obenshein told FOX 13. "Where else can you wear a helmet instead of a tuxedo for a major fundraiser?"

Kart 4 Kids' Executive Director, Chris Russick, said this year will be special not only because they have arguably the largest auction of signed motorsports memorabilia in the U.S., but they are giving away a 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle.

"The Harley is attracting lots of attention and anyone can participate in that and our auction, so we're looking forward to a great event," Russick told FOX 13.

As far as Mark's practice laps, he seemed to improve after some of Sebastien's pointers.

"You did really good for the first time out there. Now, it's just a matter of getting more laps in, and you'll be good," he told Mark. "Less brake too," he told Mark with a wink.

"That's much easier said than done, " Mark quipped back.

"Fighting those instincts is tough," he said.

The Kart 4 Kids Pro-Am charity race is Wednesday, February 26, at T4 Kart Plex. Tickets, auction items and tickets for the Harley-Davidson drawing can all be purchased at www.kart4kids.org. For more information on Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's Hough Family Institute for Brain Protection Sciences, click here.

