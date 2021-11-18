Radio stations unite to feed the bay

article

Cox Media Group Tampa radio stations are teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to host "Feed The Bay" Friday, November 19 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot located at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The stations – WWRM (Magic 94-9), WPOI (Hot 101.5), WHPT (102.5 The Bone), WDUV (105.5 The Dove) and WXGL (107.3 The Eagle) – will invite listeners to stop by and make a food donation to Metropolitan Ministries.

Listeners can also donate virtually by logging onto one of the stations' websites, or to one of the stations' apps and clicking on the "Donate Here" button to assist Metropolitan Ministries to help families in need for the holidays.

Metropolitan Ministries is expected to serve 42,000 families total for the holiday season. It's the most ever in the organization's history. Donations will provide food for a complete Thanksgiving meal including a turkey or ham for a family in need.

The most-needed items include frozen turkeys, hams, canned yams, bagged or boxed stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cereal. Volunteers, including bilingual English/Spanish-speaking, are also needed and can sign up online.

You can visit the Holiday Central section at www.metromin.org to learn all the ways to get involved or get help.

