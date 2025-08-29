How much rain will the Tampa Bay area get this Labor Day weekend? Here's a look

The Brief The Tampa Bay area is under a marginal risk of excessive rain on Sunday and Monday, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. The first half of Labor Day weekend will be drier before deep tropical moisture moves over Florida. Rain coverage will be about 70% on Sunday and 60% on Monday.



With Labor Day weekend expected to be among the busiest times of the year for outdoor activities, lots of eyes are on the weather – and rain chances will go up significantly in the Tampa Bay area as we approach the holiday.

Friday weather forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will keep rain coverage at about 30% on Friday, with the best chance of rain occurring east of I-75.

The overall lack of rain also means it will be hot and steamy with a high of about 92 degrees in Tampa.

What to expect this weekend

Osterberg says deep tropical moisture will move over Florida this weekend, bringing more rain to the Bay Area.

Rain chances will be slightly higher on Saturday at about 40%, with coverage spiking to about 70% on Sunday and 60% for Labor Day.

Much of the state is under a marginal risk of excessive rain on Sunday and Monday as moisture works its way over the region.

Inland and eastern portions of Florida should expect more rain in the coming days compared to the west coast, according to Osterberg.

Despite the higher rain chances, Osterberg says neither Sunday nor Monday will be a total washout.

After the holiday, rain chances are expected to drop again by the middle of next week.

