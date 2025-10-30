Rainbow's lost luster: Diving deep into the forgotten magic of Florida's Rainbow Springs

The Brief Once a vibrant stop on U.S. 41, Rainbow Springs near Dunnellon holds a storied past as a quintessential "Old Florida" attraction. Its history is a fascinating look at the state's tourism boom and eventual shift. It opened as a commercial park in 1937, the springs quickly became famous for its manmade features, including a large waterfall and unique attractions like the underwater Submarine Boat tours. Following the opening of Walt Disney World in 1971, attendance at many smaller, private Florida attractions plummeted. Rainbow Springs closed its doors in 1974 before eventually being acquired and restored by the state as a State Park.



Before the major theme parks took over, tourists traveling to Florida's Nature Coast in the mid-20th century sought a different kind of magic. They found it at natural spring attractions, and Rainbow Springs was one of the crown jewels.

What we know:

As chronicled by author Tim Hollis in his book Glass Bottom Boats and Mermaid Tails, Rainbow Springs was the third of Florida's natural springs to be developed as a commercial draw.

The park's developers weren't shy about adding their own creative touches, including a large, manmade waterfall, which became an iconic photo op.

In the 1960s, a new owner gave the park a significant facelift. It expanded to include:

The Forest Flight Monorail, which featured cars that hung underneath the track and glided through a tropical aviary.

Innovative attractions like the submarine boats, which submerged passengers to view the clear underwater world through windows, offering a unique perspective that superseded the classic glass-bottom boat.

Other features included a double-decker riverboat, a small zoo, a rodeo, and even its own synchronized swimming Mermaids, rivaling the famous performers down the road at Weeki Wachee.

Dig deeper:

The attraction became a well-known destination, heavily promoted and even visited by figures like former Governor Claude Kirk Junior.

However, the competition for tourists was fierce. When the enormous draw of Walt Disney World arrived in 1971, smaller, private attractions across the state began to fade. Despite increasingly creative marketing efforts, Rainbow Springs could not sustain the crowds. The park officially closed in 1974.

The land remained mostly untouched and severely overgrown for about two decades until the state of Florida stepped in.

Today, it operates as Rainbow Springs State Park, a quieter, calmer paradise for swimming, kayaking, and tubing.

But for those who know where to look, remnants of the old park—the rusted monorail track, crumbling aviary cages, and overgrown trails—still stand as traces of that vibrant "Old Florida" dream.

What to look for when visiting Florida’s parks

What you can do:

Explore the history of other major natural spring attractions that once dotted Florida's highways, such as Silver Springs, Wakulla Springs, and Weeki Wachee Springs.

Many of the park's early features, including rockwork and decorative plantings, are still visible in the state parks today. Park rangers often lead tours highlighting these Lost Landmarks.

The Forest Flight Monorail system, similar to a suspended railway, was a technological novelty for its time. Research the engineering and design of these early suspended rail systems.