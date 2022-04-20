Expand / Collapse search

Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting: LAPD

By Kelli Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: A$AP Rocky performs during Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event Party on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES - Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning in connection to a 2021 shooting investigation in Hollywood, police said. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said on Nov. 6 2021, the rapper got into an argument with another person in an area near Selma and Argyle avenues around 10:15 p.m. The argument took a violent turn when A$AP Rocky allegedly fired shots at the victim using a handgun. After the shooting, the rapper and two men left the scene on foot. 

The victim was allegedly grazed by the bullets on his left hand and sought medical treatment. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mayers was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and the LAPD plans to present its case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office. 

According to TMZ, witnesses said he flew into LAX from Barbados on a private jet where authorities were waiting for him at the terminal. 

A$AP Rocky is currently dating megastar Rihanna and the two are expecting their first child. 

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact LAPD'S Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives F. Flores, C. Camacho, or D. Menifee at 213-486-6860. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

