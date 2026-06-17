Rapper Vanilla Ice surprises Florida deputy at awards ceremony

The Brief A routine traffic stop by a deputy created a lasting friendship with an autistic boy in West Palm Beach. The child's mother thanked the deputy by coordinating a surprise retirement appearance from rapper Vanilla Ice. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honored the deputy for 30 years of exceptional service during a agency ceremony.



A routine traffic stop turned into a lifelong friendship and a star-studded retirement surprise for a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy.

Exceptional Service Honored

What we know:

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy received a celebrity surprise during a ceremony celebrating her 30 years of public service.

Rapper Vanilla Ice walked through the door of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office ceremony to congratulate Deputy Tina Izzarone as Sheriff Ric Bradshaw recognized her three decades of exceptional work.

The surprise was orchestrated by a mother whose son, who has autism, formed a deep bond with the deputy during a past vehicle stop.

In a social media post, PBCS stated that the driver left that initial traffic stop with a ticket, her son left with a sticker, and Izzarone left with a close friend after taking extra time to make the nervous child feel comfortable.

When the mother learned her friend would be receiving a 30-year service award, she arranged a surprise appearance by Vanilla Ice because she knew the deputy was a huge fan of the rapper.

Rapper Vanilla Ice recently surprised a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy during an awards ceremony. Image is courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

‘A Day She’ll Never Forget’

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Congratulations on 30 years of service Deputy Izzarone and thank you to Vanilla Ice for helping make it a day she’ll never forget."

Questions Remain Unanswered

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and location of the original traffic stop that sparked the friendship. It remains unclear how the mother contacted the musical artist or what specific logistics were required to bring him to the agency ceremony.