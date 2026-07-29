Florida recommends against psychiatric medications for most children with depression, anxiety and ADHD

The Brief Florida's new guidance recommends against prescribing psychotropic medications for most children with conditions including depression, anxiety and ADHD, urging doctors to focus first on therapy, behavior supports and underlying causes. The guidance comes from Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, whose public health recommendations have previously diverged from federal guidance on issues including COVID-19. National child psychiatry leaders say medications remain an important option for some children and warn against broad recommendations that could discourage evidence-based treatment.



Florida Department of Health officials issued new guidance encouraging doctors to prioritize therapy and lifestyle changes over psychiatric prescriptions for children.

Florida child therapy guidance

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health released guidance advising healthcare providers to move away from immediately prescribing psychiatric medications to children ages 5 through 17. State health officials recommend comprehensive medical and behavioral evaluations before medication is considered. Providers are encouraged to examine potential root causes and environmental factors, including sleep, nutrition, physical activity, screen time and family stressors.

During a roundtable discussion, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the state's goal is to investigate root causes rather than relying too quickly on prescriptions. The guidance is not legally binding, meaning doctors can still prescribe medication if they determine it is medically necessary.

Medical group response

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how significantly these recommendations will change actual prescribing habits among pediatricians and child psychiatrists across the state. While state officials advocate for non-medication approaches first, the full long-term impact on patient care trends is not yet known.

Psychiatric treatment debates

The other side:

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says psychiatric medications are sometimes an important part of a broader treatment plan that can also include talk therapy, lifestyle changes, school supports and family involvement.

The organization said in May that, when clinically appropriate and properly monitored, those medications "are safe, effective, and, for many, lifesaving."

AACAP also warned that public messaging broadly challenging established psychiatric diagnoses and evidence-based treatments "poses real risks to children and families."

State prescription trends

By the numbers:

Agency for Health Care Administration official Brian Meyer reported that child psychiatric prescriptions have already been falling in Florida. Between 2024 and 2025, prescriptions for antipsychotic and antidepressant medications among children decreased about 10%. During the same period, prescriptions for attention-deficit disorders fell roughly 6%.

National policy shifts

The backstory:

This recommendation marks another instance where Florida health leadership has taken a distinct approach from national public health guidelines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ladapo frequently issued recommendations that differed from guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, particularly regarding vaccination.

The initiative aligns with broader federal efforts under U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has pushed to reduce psychiatric drug reliance among children.

Advice for families

What you can do:

Health officials and the state's own guidance advise parents not to stop or adjust a child's current psychiatric medication based solely on the new recommendations. Any changes to a child's treatment plan should be made carefully and under direct medical supervision.