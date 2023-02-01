Expand / Collapse search

Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend

St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete.

Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.

Raptor Fest is put on by Friends of Boyd Hill and the St. Pete Parks and Rec. But the event is just one day – Saturday, February 4 – so don't miss it.

Attendees will be able to see trained raptors in flight and learn about Florida’s native raptor species.

Raptor Fest is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to the public. To learn more, visit raptorfest.org