Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend

A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete.

Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.

Raptor Fest is put on by Friends of Boyd Hill and the St. Pete Parks and Rec. But the event is just one day – Saturday, February 4 – so don't miss it.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Raptor Fest birds of prey

Attendees will be able to see trained raptors in flight and learn about Florida’s native raptor species.

Raptor Fest is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to the public. To learn more, visit raptorfest.org