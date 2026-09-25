Rare September nor'easter threatens Long Island and New England

The Brief A rare September nor'easter will slam New England and Long Island this weekend with near-hurricane-force winds, high seas and heavy rain. Strong winds coincided with higher-than-normal astronomical tides driven by this weekend's full moon. Heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts will trigger beach erosion and widespread coastal flooding from North Carolina to Maine.



A rare September nor'easter is cranking up off the East Coast, bringing severe coastal flooding, damaging winds and inches of heavy rain from North Carolina to Maine this weekend.

Strong winds drive coastal threats

What we know:

A powerful storm system is sticking around for several days, placing areas from Long Island up to southern New England in line for the hardest impacts. Computer models show wind gusts approaching hurricane strength near Long Island and along the southern New England shore.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed exactly how many total inches of rainfall individual local towns will record or the specific degree of local property damage.

Full moon worsens tide levels

Why you should care:

The storm is hitting at the same time as this weekend's full moon, which naturally causes higher-than-normal astronomical tides. The surge of high tides paired with multiple inches of rain and pounding ocean waves will cause major beach erosion and make coastal conditions extremely difficult.