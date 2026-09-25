Rare September nor'easter threatens Long Island and New England
BOSTON, Mass. - A rare September nor'easter is cranking up off the East Coast, bringing severe coastal flooding, damaging winds and inches of heavy rain from North Carolina to Maine this weekend.
Strong winds drive coastal threats
What we know:
A powerful storm system is sticking around for several days, placing areas from Long Island up to southern New England in line for the hardest impacts. Computer models show wind gusts approaching hurricane strength near Long Island and along the southern New England shore.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed exactly how many total inches of rainfall individual local towns will record or the specific degree of local property damage.
Full moon worsens tide levels
Why you should care:
The storm is hitting at the same time as this weekend's full moon, which naturally causes higher-than-normal astronomical tides. The surge of high tides paired with multiple inches of rain and pounding ocean waves will cause major beach erosion and make coastal conditions extremely difficult.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather model forecast data, coastal tide monitoring reports, and meteorological analysis provided by Fox weather partners.