Three killed in State Road 60 crash near Lake Wales: PCSO

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The Brief Three people died following a two-vehicle crash early Thursday near Lake Wales on State Road 60. Deputies said a car crossed into the path of a dump truck coming out of Acuff Road. The truck driver received minor injuries, and investigators do not anticipate filing any criminal charges.



Three people were killed early Thursday morning after a car pulled into the path of a dump truck near Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Wales fatal crash

What we know:

Emergency responders went to State Road 60 and Acuff Road around 4:22 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a heavy collision. Deputies said they found two passengers dead inside a black 2008 Chevy Malibu. Paramedics took the driver, a 31-year-old Auburndale woman, to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The other victims were a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Lake Wales.

Detectives determined a black 2016 Kenworth dump truck was traveling west on State Road 60. The Malibu pulled out from the south side of Acuff Road directly into the truck's path, according to PCSO. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

Westbound lanes of State Road 60 remained closed for four hours during the initial investigation.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the three people who died in the Malibu. Detectives have not stated what caused the Malibu driver to pull into oncoming traffic.

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigation

What's next:

Traffic detectives continue to comb through evidence from the scene. Investigators noted no criminal charges are anticipated in connection with the crash.