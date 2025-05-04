Raw materials brought to life at Florida School of Woodwork in Tampa

The Brief The Florida School of Woodwork in Tampa teaches adults how to create many different masterpieces. It's a hands-on experience where woodworking goes from logs to lumber, from boards to builds and from raw materials to real masterpieces. To learn more about the Florida School of Woodwork, their classes and hours, you can visit their website.



Have you ever marveled at a beautiful piece of wooden furniture? Has the grain of a stained tabletop ever captured your attention? Does the smell of fresh cut pine or cedar take you to a different place? If yes, then the Florida School of Woodwork might just be of interest to you.

"We teach beginning, intermediate and advanced woodworking here to adults who really want to get involved in the craft," shared Kat Swann, the Director of the School. "Or who have a real passion about woodworking and wanna get better about what they do."

So, if you are interested in going beyond the hammer and nail to learn things like joinery and inlays, the school can help you reach that goal.

Raw materials are brought to life at the Florida School of Woodwork in Tampa.

"We have a workshop full of power tools, all different sizes, all different levels, and we use those tools to work them - teach them through a series of projects that start easy and then gradually get more and more difficult," said Swann.

It's a hands-on experience where woodworking goes from logs to lumber, from boards to builds and from raw materials to real masterpieces.

Raw materials are brought to life at the Florida School of Woodwork in Tampa.

"Woodworking for me is a really meditative process. It engages your brain and your hands and your heart at the same time," admitted Swann, "And so when you are woodworking you're really lost in the moment of the craft and hours can slip by."

The backstory:

Swann's own journey into woodworking came from the need to have skills to work on an old wooden home in Portland, Oregon that was a money pit.

She found a local college with a woodworking class and received such a benefit that she has brought that experience here to the Tampa Bay area.

"Woodworking is one of those deeply personal and yet deeply tangible things that we can do," she said.

READ: U.S. Wheelchair Rugby National Championships returns to Tampa

What you can do:

To learn more about the Florida School of Woodwork, their classes and hours, you can visit their website.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Joe Vazquez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: