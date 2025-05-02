U.S. Wheelchair Rugby National Championships returns to Tampa

The Brief More than 200 athletes will be in Tampa this weekend for the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby National Championships. The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch (WWAR) and Pasco County Tourism are partnering to host the event that runs through the weekend at Wiregrass Arena in Wesley Chapel. The non-profit offers opportunities for injured veterans and adaptive sports athletes.



The U.S. Wheelchair Rugby National Championships are back in the Tampa Bay Area for the second year.

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch (WWAR) and Pasco County Tourism are partnering to host the event that runs through the weekend at Wiregrass Arena in Wesley Chapel.

More than 200 athletes from the top 18 ranked wheelchair rugby teams from across the country will be competing for the coveted national title this weekend.

Michael Delancey Jr. and his dad, Michael Delancey Sr., founded the Wounded Warrior’s Abilities Ranch in 2015.

The non-profit offers opportunities for injured veterans and adaptive sports athletes.

Michael Delancey Jr. is a U.S. Marine who was paralyzed by a sniper shot in Iraq in 2005.

He says it’s amazing to see athletes from across the country come together for this event each year.

What they're saying:

"So many times, so many stories I’ve heard of people being down and depressed," Delancey Jr. said. "I heard the other day one of my players, his wife came up to me and said, ‘we were on the verge of getting a divorce until he found rugby, and then it really changed our life because he started getting the confidence and his mojo back,’ so, I mean, those type of stories is what makes me tick and what makes this organization, kind of, we’re proud of," he said.

The event is free to the public all weekend. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be food trucks, family activities, music and the opportunity to meet players, including some international players.

The championship game starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

You can also watch the tournament live on WWAR’s YouTube channel .

