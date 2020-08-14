Raymond James Stadium testing site offering antibody tests

The state-run Raymond James testing site will be one of the first testing sites nearby to offer free antibody tests to the public.

While officials say getting tested for COVID-19 is still important to keep track of the numbers in the community, they say getting an antibody test is just as important to help a COVID-19 patient.

The free antibody test will begin being offered Friday at the Raymond James testing site, but there will only be 200 antibody tests given per day. Those who do come out for an antibody test will also be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 test.

Antibody tests will tell an individual whether or not they have the coronavirus antibodies which you can only get from having a previous COVID-19 infection.

RELATED: Governor DeSantis encourages those with COVID-19 antibodies to donate plasma

If you receive a positive antibody test, that means you have the potential to save lives. A positive antibody test means that you have convalescent plasma which, if given to a sick COVID-19 patient, will start working to fight off the virus and help them recover.

Advertisement

The Raymond James testing site’s operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests for COVID-19 coronavirus – but not antibody tests – will continue at the following locations:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

USF Health Therapy (MDT) building, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

Appointments are required for the tests. To make an appointment online, visit HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. To schedule an appointment at any of the sites by phone, call (888) 513-6321.

