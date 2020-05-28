Raymond James Stadium will start hosting 'Parking Lot' socials

article

While the home stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sits idle and the future of NFL fans attendance in question, people will still be able to socialize right in the parking lots, but it won't be any traditional tailgating.

Raymond James Stadium is hosting drive-in "Parking Lot Social" allowing families to take part in "Car-A-Oke," live bands, trivia, stand-up comedy and bingo all from the comfort of a vehicle.

One activity, "Headphone Disco DJ Battle," allows guests to use wireless headphones to select a DJ of their choice.

The events will take place from July 16-19. Ticket prices start at $29 per car.

For more information, head over to The Park Lot Social's website.

