Rays mourn the loss of Radio announcer Dave Wills

On Sunday the Rays lost an important member of their family in radio announcer Dave Wills.

Wills served as the team's radio announcer for the past 18 years before passing away on Sunday, at the age of 58.

He called some of the most iconic moments in Rays history, including their World Series runs in 2008 and 2020.

In a press release from the team, Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said, " Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person. He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The franchise plans to honor Wills with a pregame tribute later this season.

There will be no radio broadcast for today's Rays vs. Orioles game.



