Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow injures oblique during spring training

During spring training, pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury Monday during a batting practice session at the Walt Disney World complex.

He got six pitches in before being assisted by the Tampa Bay Rays training staff.

This comes after a Tommy John operation that sidelined him from June 2021 to September of last season. He came back to pitch in just three games.

The Rays came him a contract extension in the offseason with the expectation of a big return here in 2023.

Tuesday, the team will conduct an MRI to assess the injury.