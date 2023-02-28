Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow injures oblique during spring training

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa Bay Rays
FOX 13 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - During spring training, pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury Monday during a batting practice session at the Walt Disney World complex.

He got six pitches in before being assisted by the Tampa Bay Rays training staff. 

This comes after a Tommy John operation that sidelined him from June 2021 to September of last season. He came back to pitch in just three games.

The Rays came him a contract extension in the offseason with the expectation of a big return here in 2023. 

Tuesday, the team will conduct an MRI to assess the injury.