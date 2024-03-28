Rays Opening Day: Baseball is back in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays return to the diamond on Thursday, as baseball returns for the 2024 season.

The Rays kick off their 27th campaign with a series against divisional rival Toronto Blue Jays, with first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field on Thursday to get their season started.

READ: Rays ready to start their 27th season with a lot of new faces

Both teams come into the season following playoff appearances, albeit short ones, as both were swept in the American League Wild Card series in 2023.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 04, 2023 in St Petersburg, Flor Expand

The Rays will host the Blue Jays for a four-game series this Opening Weekend and will sport a couple of young players on their lineup to start the season after injuries to key players - Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda - during Spring Training.

Zach Elfin will also be making his first-ever Opening Day start following a stellar first year with Tampa Bay, sporting a 16-8 record and 3.50 ERA with the Rays in 2023.

Tropicana Field is unveiling some new improvements to its gameday experience this season, with brand-new turf and some new food offerings. The new turf emulates a striped field, similar to mowed grass.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The City of St. Petersburg released a guide for Opening Weekend at the Trop, including parking details and alternative means of transportation to the games.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 03: Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) poses during the American League Wild card game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays on October 03, 2023, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Expand

Mayor Ken Welch said to expect heavy traffic and plan on taking extra time for travel and parking on Opening Day and throughout the weekend.

For more information on preparing for the weekend, click here. For tickets, click here.