Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder guided by Sarasota roots to World Series

The Brief Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder built his foundation in Sarasota as a child before reaching baseball's biggest stage. Family members and a former coach credit Snyder’s work ethic and communication skills for his long-running success. Childhood teammate Misha Dworkin shares the journey, joining Snyder in the major league bullpen.



Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder has reached the World Series, but his love of baseball started when he was a child in Sarasota.

Sarasota roots build baseball foundation

The backstory:

Snyder developed his passion for the sport at local fields across Sarasota. His athletic path began in early childhood and stretched from tee-ball to Arlington Park before leading to professional stadiums.

During his varsity career at Riverview High School, Snyder stood out as a multi-sport athlete and dedicated student. He lettered in four sports while preparing for a long career in baseball.

Major league coach connections

What they're saying:

Rays manager Kevin Cash called Snyder the best in baseball at what he does. During his senior year at Riverview High School, Snyder mapped out his ambition.

"I'm going to continue playing the game as far as I am able to be successful with it," Snyder said.

His mother, Sandy Snyder, said his personal touch sets him apart in professional sports.

"I couldn’t be prouder. I’ve been proud of him his whole life. He’s brought nothing but pride and joy into this family through his sports, all from T-ball over to Arlington Park to the World Series," Sandy Snyder said. "He has wonderful people skills. He communicates so well with players and teammates."

Former Riverview High assistant baseball coach Tom Scarpinato watched that determination develop firsthand.

"He had a really good work ethic. He worked really hard," Scarpinato said. "He lettered in four sports, so that kind of shows you how much he was into athletics and stuff, very smart student as well."

Scarpinato added that Snyder's journey offers a direct lesson for young athletes.

"Work hard, you never know what can happen," Scarpinato said.

Inspiring young baseball generations

Local perspective:

Sandy Snyder said watching her grandson play youth baseball brings back memories of her son's early ambitions.

"I have a grandson in little league right now, and I just grin from ear to ear when I go to his games, because all the players are filing in, pulling their bags behind them, and they all have the same dream that Kyle had," Sandy Snyder said.

Snyder is not the only Sarasota native working in the Tampa Bay bullpen. He shares the major league experience with lifelong friend Misha Dworkin. The two played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball together, briefly attended high school together, and now share a dugout in the World Series.