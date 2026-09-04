Rays stadium plan, funding not expected to impact upcoming Bucs improvements

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The Brief The engineers of the deal to bring the Rays to Tampa do not expect that to impact any negotiations with the Bucs for renovations to Raymond James Stadium The Bucs are beginning plans for a major renovation to their home stadium, that will feature a bevy of restaurants and improvements to the interior of the stadium The hope is to have a deal in place within three to five months



The Bucs are beginning plans for a major renovation of Raymond James Stadium, with the hope of improving the game day experience, and for one day attracting another Super Bowl.

Hillsborough County officials are envisioning two areas of attraction working seamlessly with one another to make for the type of entertainment district that is relatively rare in the United States.

The hope is to have an agreement in place within three-to-five months on how to spend tourist dollars, as well as city and county sales taxes, on several waves of improvements to the stadium.

Raymond James Stadium Renovations

What we know:

New elevators, escalators and new seats are already on the way.

The county will have to agree to fund things like new scoreboards and tower boards.

The plan is to also develop a "Buccaneers Cove" on the north end of the stadium that would be a bevy of restaurants, bars, team stores and entertainment areas.

Then the question is how to beef up the stadium, potentially with a cover to make things more comfortable for fans, as well as other interior projects.

Hillsborough County Funding Plans

What they're saying:

"I want to ensure that most of our improvements are going for the entire fan base and not essentially the club holders, the fat cats," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan. "As far as specific projects or specific projects that we're willing or unwilling to pay for, it's really too premature to be able to identify those."

Still, Hagan says that the discussions are in their infancy, especially when it comes to dollar amounts that the county will contribute for each project.

He says none of the sales tax or tourist development taxes that will be used for Raymond James were touched at all by the Rays negotiations.

They were able to stay true to that, even after approving $796 million for the Rays.

Hagan says that while there is a sense of urgency, both sides can be methodical in how these deals work out.