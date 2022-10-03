Real Men Wear Pink supports Making Strides

From boxing gloves to special drinks to pastries, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa is going pink.

"We will be lighting both of the buildings in pink," said Joseph Wagner, the vice president and assistant general manager of the hotel and casino.

He said it's their way of raising awareness and support in the fight against breast cancer.

"I think it's great to see the different guests participate in this program and see how exciting it is for the team members to get involved in this cause," said Wagner.

The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has been a big part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Events, with the American Cancer Society, for years. But Wagner said, this year, it's going to strike a very personal note.

"It will mean more this year. I lost my mom and my mentor in the last year to cancer. She was a dealer. She worked right up until the day she passed away," said Wagner.

In honor of his mother, Wagner has become an ambassador for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

"She was very strong person for this cause and really kind of the inspiration for me to do this. I really wanted to make a splash with this with the Real Men Wear Pink," said Wagner.

He's become one of the top fundraisers for the cause in the country, raising more than $18,000.

He hopes to see more men get involved in Making Strides.

"It's really important to get the women in our lives to get screened and get the early care that they need to make sure that they have the best shot at beating cancer," said Wagner.

For more information about participating in the upcoming Making Strides events, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/tampa.

For more information about Joseph Wagner's Real Men Wear Pink fundraising page, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RMWP/RMWPCY22SER?px=58062186&pg=personal&fr_id=103085