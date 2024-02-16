Recalled cheese over listeria concerns expands: See the full list

A recall of products containing cheese linked to listeria contamination reported earlier this month has expanded with salads and taco kits added to the list as retailers pull the items from store shelves.

Rizo-Lopez Foods of Modesto, California, recalled dozens of dairy products linked to the listeria outbreak.

On Feb. 6, the company recalled over 60 soft cheeses, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brands Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

An image shows some of the products from Rizo-Lopez Foods that are part of a recall linked to listeria contamination. (Photo courtesy of Rizo-Lopez Foods/CDC/FDA)

Since the initial recall, more products have been added to the list. More recalled products can be found here.

What brands and products have been recalled?

• SaveMart: Chicken Street Taco Kit

• The Perfect Bite Co: Mexican Style Street Corn Bites

• Stater Bros: Chicken Street Taco Kit

• Fresh Express: Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Kit, Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit

• Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw's, Star Market, Lucky: Chicken Taco Kits and Meals

• Dole, Marketside, President's Choice: Salad kits

• Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout, Jack and Olive: Torta sandwiches

• Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

• Marketside: Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

• Bright Farms: Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit salad kit

• Trader Joe's: Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, Southwest Salad

• Marketside, Ready Pac Bistro: Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, Fresh Mex Chopped Kit, Queso Crunch Salad Kit

• Rojo's: Black Bean 6 Layer Dip

• Don Pancho, HEB, Trader Joe's: Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, Cilantro Cotija dressing, Poblano Caesar dressing, Cilantro Dressing, Street Taco Express Meal Kit

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

The infection is likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 years old or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

An investigation by the CDC found an outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people, one in California in 2017 and another in Texas in 2020. At least 26 people in 11 states became sick due to the outbreak since 2014.

The agency is informing consumers with the recalled products to throw them away and clean your refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



