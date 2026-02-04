Pinellas Park teacher, coach accused of lewd or lascivious conduct with students

article

A teacher at Pinellas Park Plato Academy is behind bars accused of building inappropriate relationships with female students.

Detectives with the Pinellas Park Police Department say that Brett Caskey, 41, bought clothes and food for the students.

What they're saying:

Investigators say that Caskey was also a coach, and he took advantage of these minors.

"The investigation revealed that Brett Caskey used his position as a coach to gain the students' trust and create opportunities for continued contact," A statement from police read.

Caskey has been charged with lewd or lascivious conduct.

If anyone has information about inappropriate contact or behavior involving the Caskey, they are being asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department.