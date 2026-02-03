Real-life Jurassic Park: Amazonian ‘river monsters’ now in Florida

article

You no longer need a plane ticket to Brazil and a trek through the rainforest to land one of the world’s most elusive predators. The Arapaima, a prehistoric giant once exclusive to the Amazon River, has officially arrived in Central Florida.

The backstory:

At Jurassic Living Jewels, a 160-acre fish farm turned "sportsman's paradise," owner Herb Fritch is turning a lifelong obsession into a world-class destination.

Catch of a Lifetime

The Arapaima isn't your average catch. It’s a living relic from a prehistoric era, known for its massive size and unique biology.

Massive Scale:

These fish can grow up to 400 pounds.

Air-Breathers:

Much like Florida’s native Tarpon, Arapaima gulp air at the surface before launching into acrobatic displays.

Armor-Plated:

They feature hard, colorful scales and a snake-like body built for power.

"It’s incredible. They jump, they’re acrobatic, they hit hard, they’re powerful," stated Hunter Vogel with Jurassic Jewels. "With that being said, they’re dangerous. These are river monsters. You catch a 250-pound fish, it’s not a toy."

From Aquaculture to Luxury Resort

What started as a fish farm is being transformed into a high-end fishing resort. Fritch’s vision includes more than just a tug on the line:

Year-Round Fishing:

A massive metal frame will house what may be the world’s largest indoor/outdoor fishing pond, protecting the cold-sensitive fish during Florida’s winter dips.

Catch and Cook:

The resort will feature a bar and restaurant where guests can sample the prize. Fritch says the meat is a rival to high-end seafood: "We did a halibut recipe with the Arapaima and I liked it better than the halibut."

Triple Threat:

Guests can target a 250-pound Arapaima, a 100-pound Tarpon, and a 14-foot Alligator all in one trip.

A Collector’s Dream

For Fritch, the project is the culmination of years spent chasing the "Amazonian Dragon" abroad. Now, he’s bringing the thrill to his own backyard.

What they're saying:

"People have a passion for these fish," explained owner Herb Fritch. "Once you get one on the line and you feel that thing, you can't control it. There's just a thrill to it that's hard to match. So it’s a dream to make them more accessible to other anglers here in Central Florida."

What you can do:

Jurassic Living Jewels is now taking reservations for guests with experiences starting at $1500.

Click here for more information.