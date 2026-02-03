Clearwater deputy-involved shooting, woman suspect hospitalized: PCSO

The Brief Pinellas County detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting after a woman was shot early on Tuesday morning. After the shooting, the suspect, 40-year-old Meaghan Ratcliffe, was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. The two deputies involved have been identified as Corp. Gary Wilson and Deputy Alyson Extine.



The backstory:

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said that a 911 call came in at 1:59 a.m. and there was little communication before deputies were dispatched to 2137 Capri Drive for an unknown problem.

Within two minutes, deputies arrived and encountered 40-year-old Meaghan Ratcliffe, who indicated that she was armed with a handgun and had her hands concealed in her jacket.

That’s when investigators say that the deputies retreated to a safe location and began negotiating with her.

During those negotiations, Ratcliffe went out of sight near her driveway. About 18 minutes later, investigators say that she appeared in the roadway. Detectives say that she was instructed to show her hands, but she refused and slowly approached them.

Ratcliffe allegedly started moving quicker towards deputies and detectives said she rapidly pulled her hand out of her jacket. That’s when two deputies opened fire.

It was later determined that Ratcliffe was holding a cordless drill and not a handgun like she had previously stated.

Detectives say that she was struck by one shot and the deputies on scene began life-saving measures before she was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she is now in surgery.

What they're saying:

He went on to say that he has seen the video of the incident and says that the suspect was in the wrong.

"The case here is clearly a situation of suicide by cop. The actions of Ms. Ratcliffe led to this shooting, and unfortunately she is undergoing emergency surgery at St. Joseph," he said.

Pinellas County Chief Deputy David Danzig identified the two deputies that were involved. They are Corp. Gary Wilson and Deputy Alyson Extine. Neither of them were injured during this incident.

Wilson has been with Pinellas County for 19 years and Extine has been with the force for 12 years. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.