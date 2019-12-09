Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Mimi's homemade cream puffs

By
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
Recipes
FOX 13 News

Cookie recipe - Homemade cream puffs

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon explains why she has fond memories of making these treats with her grandmother.

TAMPA, Fla. - This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.

The first recipe is Kim Kuizon’s. She remembers making these cream puffs as a kid and was happy to have a chance to feature them on the show.

INGREDIENTS:

For puffs: 
1 cup water
½ cup butter
1 cup all purpose flour
4 eggs

For cream filling: 
1½ cup heavy cream
3 to 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar 
1 teaspoon vanilla extract 

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Heat water, butter and a dash of salt. Bring to a boil. 

When butter has melted, remove from heat. 

Add the flour all at once. 

Stir vigorously until mixture leaves sides of pan. 

Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each until mixture is smooth and glossy. 

Drop the dough in mounds according to the size you want on ungreased baking sheet. 

Leave  a space between mounds to allow for spreading. 

Bake about 20 minutes or until sides feel firm. 

Remove from heat. 

Cool and fill with cream or pudding either with a piping bag or by cutting a top into the cream puff. 

If you do cut off the top, replace and sprinkle with powdered sugar or spread with chocolate. 

For cream filling: 

Using a mixer, beat cold heavy cream until peaks start to form. This could take a few minutes

Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. 

Mix together and enjoy