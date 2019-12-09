Recipe: Mimi's homemade cream puffs
TAMPA, Fla. - This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.
The first recipe is Kim Kuizon’s. She remembers making these cream puffs as a kid and was happy to have a chance to feature them on the show.
INGREDIENTS:
For puffs:
1 cup water
½ cup butter
1 cup all purpose flour
4 eggs
For cream filling:
1½ cup heavy cream
3 to 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat oven to 400 degrees
Heat water, butter and a dash of salt. Bring to a boil.
When butter has melted, remove from heat.
Add the flour all at once.
Stir vigorously until mixture leaves sides of pan.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each until mixture is smooth and glossy.
Drop the dough in mounds according to the size you want on ungreased baking sheet.
Leave a space between mounds to allow for spreading.
Bake about 20 minutes or until sides feel firm.
Remove from heat.
Cool and fill with cream or pudding either with a piping bag or by cutting a top into the cream puff.
If you do cut off the top, replace and sprinkle with powdered sugar or spread with chocolate.
For cream filling:
Using a mixer, beat cold heavy cream until peaks start to form. This could take a few minutes
Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract.
Mix together and enjoy