Recipe: Mimi's homemade cream puffs

This season, we’ve asked our FOX 13 staff to share some of their favorite holiday cookies – and the memories that go along with them.

The first recipe is Kim Kuizon’s. She remembers making these cream puffs as a kid and was happy to have a chance to feature them on the show.

INGREDIENTS:

For puffs:

1 cup water

½ cup butter

1 cup all purpose flour

4 eggs

For cream filling:

1½ cup heavy cream

3 to 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

Advertisement

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Heat water, butter and a dash of salt. Bring to a boil.

When butter has melted, remove from heat.

Add the flour all at once.

Stir vigorously until mixture leaves sides of pan.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each until mixture is smooth and glossy.

Drop the dough in mounds according to the size you want on ungreased baking sheet.

Leave a space between mounds to allow for spreading.

Bake about 20 minutes or until sides feel firm.

Remove from heat.

Cool and fill with cream or pudding either with a piping bag or by cutting a top into the cream puff.

If you do cut off the top, replace and sprinkle with powdered sugar or spread with chocolate.

For cream filling:

Using a mixer, beat cold heavy cream until peaks start to form. This could take a few minutes

Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

Mix together and enjoy