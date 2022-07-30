PCSO: Red-light runner arrested after fatal Seminole crash

A vehicle crash on Seminole Boulevard left one man dead and another behind bars Saturday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Seminole Boulevard and 102nd Avenue North in Seminole shortly before 9:40 a.m. to investigate a vehicle crash.

Investigators say 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff was traveling northbound on Seminole Boulevard near the intersection of 102nd Avenue North in Seminole.

At the same time, red 2018 GMC Denali pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Brent Rozic, was traveling westbound on 102nd Avenue North approaching Seminole Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to PCSO.

Deputies say as Rozic approached, the traffic light at 102nd Avenue North was red. Rozic drove his vehicle around stopped traffic into the safety lane and ran through the red light, striking Kupsoff's vehicle, according to PCSO.

The impact of the collision caused Kupsoff to be ejected from his vehicle into the roadway.

Kupsoff died at the scene.

Rozic was arrested for one count of reckless driving and one count of vehicular homicide with more charges pending.

According to investigators, speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.