'Relief' for small businesses after St. Petersburg city council rejects parking changes

The Brief St. Pete City Council members rejected a proposal to expand resident-only parking zones into several neighborhoods outside of downtown. Workers, delivery drivers and residents face a daily challenge finding street parking near popular local businesses and restaurants. Local business owners spoke out against the proposal, saying restrictions could make it harder to attract customers.



Parking continues to be a problem in St. Petersburg, especially in neighborhoods with popular restaurants and businesses.

Rejecting parking restrictions

What we know:

City leaders voted down a proposal that would have allowed specific neighborhoods outside of downtown to establish resident-only parking zones.

The decision came after St. Pete City Council members listened to public comments last week from both frustrated neighbors and worried business owners last Thursday.

Ultimately, local officials decided against expanding the restricted zones.

Parking struggles

What they're saying:

Travis Spivey, an employee at Violet Stone Pizzeria, routinely has to park a mile away from his job and walk because workers are barred from using the lot behind the restaurant.

"I have to park like a mile away from work, to park on the side of the street," Spivey said. "We’re not allowed to park in a lot behind the restaurant."

Richard Kanatzar was searching for a parking spot while making a delivery in St. Petersburg. He believes resident-only parking zones could help address the problem.

"If you live here, and you can't park outside your apartment or house, I think you should have residents only parking," Kanatzar said.

Protecting small businesses

The other side:

Across town, customers packed Wildflower Ice Cream on Wednesday as employees served scoops of ice cream to help beat the heat.

Owner Steve McGarry says limiting street parking would create challenges for his customers and employees.

"It would be super impactful, not only for revenue," he said. "For our employees to be able to get into the shop and get here on time."

Balancing neighborhood needs

Local perspective:

After hearing from both supporters and opponents, local leaders ultimately rejected the idea.

City Council Chair Lisset Hanewicz says this decision was about finding a responsible approach to the city’s parking challenges.

"This is not about picking on people who have houses that are by businesses or businesses who are in the middle of a neighborhood," she said. "This is about a city being responsible."

Past parking changes

The backstory:

This is not the first time parking has sparked debate in St. Pete.

Last month, the city council unanimously voted to remove rules requiring new developments along the SunRunner corridor to provide a certain number of parking spaces.