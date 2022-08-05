Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years

The "Most Magical Place on Earth" could also be one of the priciest, according to a new report.

According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000% over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have increased less than 1,000% in that same time frame.

A TikTok video by @piechartpirate recently went viral after it showed an animated infographic reportedly showing the increase in theme park tickets since Disney World opened in 1971.

RELATED: Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

"I remember going to Disney for spring break in 1989. My FL resident ticket was $19," one Disney fan commented on the video.

Others argued that while prices have gone up, the chart doesn't take into account the growth of the business or inflation.

"This chart honestly doesn’t say much of anything. Doesn’t say how much additional they are spending, how many employees they’ve added. Nothing."

"You shouldn’t draw any conclusions from this graph. Does it adjust for inflation? Wages and gas prices in what area? So many factors aren’t addressed."

MORE DISNEY NEWS: Disney World brawl: Fists fly in video taken of fight at Magic Kingdom, witness tells FOX 35

As of August 2022, a single-day theme park ticket to Walt Disney World is $109. Back in 1971 when the park first opened, tickets were $3.50.

AllEars.net reports the last time ticket prices for Disney were under $100 was in 2014 when they cost between $94-$99.

According to an online study by Koala, a company that helps connect travelers to timeshare rentals, a ticket to Disney will cost a guest $253.20 in the year 2031.