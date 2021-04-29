Plant City man shoots self after chasing ex-girlfriend to Tampa gas station, FHP says

article

Troopers say the report of a shooting at a South Tampa intersection turned out to be a Plant City man attempting to take his own life after chasing his ex-girlfriend down Interstate 275 Thursday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, it was around 8:45 a.m. when a 27-year-old Tampa woman called 911 to report that she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old man from Plant City. She told troopers she was heading southbound on I-275 after getting into an argument with him.

The woman got off of the interstate in Tampa and troopers caught up with her at the Circle K gas station at Kennedy Blvd. and Howard Avenue.

While the woman was talking to troopers, her ex-boyfriend arrived at the car wash across the street. That’s when troopers say he pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the chest.

The man, whose identity was not released, was hospitalized in serious condition.

South Howard Avenue was blocked off while investigators secured the scene.