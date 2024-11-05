Report of suspect with gun closes portion of Sligh Avenue: TPD

West Sligh Avenue between N. Boulevard and N. Willow Ave in Tampa was shut down on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an armed suspect in the area.

According to the Tampa Police Department, around 2 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of W. Sligh Ave for a report of someone with a firearm.

Police say the suspect ran away, but is believed to possibly be in the area.

READ: Middle school student shoots herself on school bus, St. Pete police say

The situation is under investigation.

The road was still closed as of 4 p.m. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via TIP411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: