Middle school student shot on school bus, St. Pete police say

A middle school student is in the hospital after being shot while on a school bus, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened on Tuesday morning at the intersection of 49th Street North and 18th Avenue.

SPPD said the female student was among 20 Tyrone Middle School students onboard the bus, and was the only one in possession of the gun at any point.

Paramedics rushed the student to All Children's Hospital, where she's listed as stable.

No other students were involved or hurt, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

