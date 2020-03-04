Report: Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

article

A popular electronic music festival in South Florida is being postponed indefinitely due to concerns over coronavirus, the Miami Herald is reporting.

Ultra Music Festival could be delayed up to a year, the newspaper reported, though a specific time frame was not given.

Elected officials and event organizers met Wednesday to discuss what to do as fears over COVID-19 grow. They said an official announcement would be made Friday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters they wanted to suspend the three-day event, slated to be held from March 20 - 22 at the city's Bayfront Park.

“We’re saying suspend it to a later date when we’ll have a better idea of where we’re heading with the coronavirus,” he told reporters Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

Suarez said residents have asked the city to cancel or postpone the festival, which has a capacity of 55,000 people per day.

“I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act,” Suarez said. “That is another major motivator to have this conversation before it gets too late.”

