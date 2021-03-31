Reported North Port suicide was actually murder, police say

article

A North Port woman’s reported suicide was, in fact, a murder. Investigators say they’ve now arrested the man responsible.

Police say they were called to a Yancy Street home on Tuesday morning for a possible suicide attempt. They found a woman at the scene with what they called "life-threatening wounds" and took her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

It did not take investigators long to determine that her wounds were not self-inflicted. They have since arrested Clinton Pittman, charging him with homicide, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrest records show Pittman, 39, lived at the home where the crime took place. Police say he knew the woman but did not specify how. They also did not publicly identify her.

