Reports: 2 children airlifted to hospital after Levy County school bus crash

Levy County school officials say injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed with another vehicle on US Highway 19 in front of Village Pines Campground and Mobile Home Park in Inglis.

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and fire rescue crews were at the scene of the crash involving a Yankeetown Elementary School Bus.

Local news reports 14 children were on the bus and two had to be air-lifted to the hospital.

Parents of the children on the bus had been contacted, the sheriff's office said.

Levy County deputies asked drivers to avoid the area. Northbound lanes of US 19 were going to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.